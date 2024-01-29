The 9 Best Portable Chargers To Keep Your Phone Safe From “Battery Low”

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Let's talk about that feeling of panic when you're scrolling through your FYP, buried deep in a true crime podcast, or googling celebrity gossip, and bam — the dreaded “battery low” notification pops up. It’s annoying to have your smartphone die on an average day, but it can be significantly more intrusive when this happens on a vacation. That’s why we always recommend adding a portable charger to your travel accessories packing list. That way you never miss out on snapping a glorious sunset and will always have juice to look up directions.
However, not all power banks are created equal. Being the discerning shoppers that we are, we have looked through the cluttered e-commerce aisles to bring you the best portable chargers that'll make low-battery anxiety a thing of the past. What’s more, we have also awarded them superlatives — fastest, thinnest, cheapest, etc. — to make finding the right one for you easier. When you’re on the road and power outlets are nowhere to be found, these powerhouses will be your new best friend.
Best Portable Charger For Android
If you have an Android smartphone or an iPhone 15, this rather compact and aesthetically pleasing charger is the best all-round option. It's lightweight and very easy to carry. Given that it will be the exact same width as your phone when plugged in, you will barely notice when it's there. Any power bank that eliminates the need for a charger cable gets bonus points from us.
Fastest Portable Charger
Karina Hoshikawa, our senior writer, is a huge fan of Belkin's products, so we will let her do the talking: "I have this Belkin power bank charged and in my purse at all times. I tend to live life on the edge and routinely let my phone run out of battery, so this really is essential when I'm out and about. It takes a while to get to a full charge, but once it's full of juice, it will charge your phone fast — like lightning cable fast, which is unheard of for most power banks. (I've even used the USB-C cable to charge my MacBook if I'm at a coffee shop and forget my charging cord.) In short, it's a tiny but mighty essential for any gadget-toting gal."
Most Sustainable Portable Charger
Nimble's portable chargers are crafted from at least 90% post-consumer recycled plastic and packaged in scrap paper, making this a purchase that is kind to the environment. The speckled plastic coating, which comes in a variety of lovely colorways, also prevents overheating. This small but mighty gadget carries enough juice for two devices (including laptops) over three days.
Cutest Portable Charger
This power bank will never fail to bring a smile to your face with its cutesy washing machine design. Not only does it charge two devices in one go, but its golden door doubles as a phone stand when flipped open and the digital display shows how much battery life is left. Who knew something as commonplace as a portable charger could serve as a pick-me-up?
Best Multitasking Portable Charger
A luggage tag that is also a portable charger? That's a brilliant invention dreamed up by Calpak, one of our favorite luggage brands. The vegan textured leather is scratch-proof and looks oh so luxurious, and the charger comes with a cable that works for Apple and Android phones. It's currently on sale for less than $20 — a pretty amazing deal, if you ask us.
Thinnest Portable Charger
Clutch brands itself as the "world's thinnest portable charger." In fact, it is not that much thicker than your average credit card or hotel room key. Amazon reviewers simply love its sleek silhouette and the fact that it's MagSafe — meaning it will attach to the back of your smartphone even through a case.
Cheapest Portable Charger
This power bank is pretty standard stuff, and it does not have the fastest charging speed. But if you're looking for a cheap, cheerful product, you can't go wrong with this Amazon pick that will cost you less than $10 in the pink and blue colorways.
Most Stylish Portable Charger
We love tortoiseshell as a manicure trend and overall fashion statement, so this charging disk is simply delightful. It can be magnetically attached to the back of your phone, giving it the look of the coolest pop socket you'll ever see.
Best Portable Charger For Travel
Made with high-quality Italian leather, this portable charger will look so chic on the back of your phone. It also makes for a flat charging station and will look great on a hotel nightstand. It's pretty high on our wish list as a luxury travel gift.