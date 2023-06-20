I’m A Picky Frequent Flier — & Calpak’s Starter Luggage Set Checks All My Boxes

When it comes to most things, but especially travel, I'm not remotely close to low-maintenance; I plan my airport outfit well in advance, am very picky about hotels (my toxic trait is that I'm not the biggest fan of Airbnb — a girl needs amenities!), do not handle layovers and/or flight delays well, and am a serial over-packer. What's more, I travel about once or twice a month, so all that's to say, I put my luggage through a lot. However busy my schedule is, I have to say that the jet-setting life is one that I still really love — especially when I have the right products making sure my journey is a smooth one. And when it comes to travel, Calpak is synonymous with elevated essentials for on-the-go.
Despite my well-stamped passport and thousands of loyalty miles, I’ve never tried Calpak luggage before; however, I've played my way through all the usual suspects in the market: Away, Béis, Monos, Roam, among others. Unbenownst to me, Calpak actually offers a Starter Bundle that's perfect for getting acquainted with the brand. With that in mind, I selected the Pistachio colorway, a warm olive that's neutral without being boring, and colorful without being too loud (or clashing with my aforementioned airport 'fit).
Right away, I loved how the Calpak Starter Bundle included everything I could ever need travel-wise: Two sizes of hard shell luggage — the Large Check-In and a smaller Carry-On rolling luggage for overnight or weekend trips — plus a full set of packing cubes and two reusable drawstring pouches for shoes and laundry. (Which, if you're an organization-obsessed traveler like me, is an absolute necessity.)
But let's get into the luggage itself: When it comes to suitcases, a couple things are very important to me: Smooth wheels are a non-negotiable, as are sturdy construction (I've had too many suitcases damaged by rough baggage handlers) and yes, looks. In an age where the airport lounge is its own glorified runway, I'll be the first to admit that looks are important — and Calpak luggage is super chic. Both sizes were made from the same polycarbonate material, which is lightweight yet durable. While packing cubes help any bag become more organized, I also loved the built-in compartments of my Calpak luggage: one side included compression straps for clothing, while the other had a lightweight zip cover with elastic pockets for miscellaneous items like electric toothbrushes, hair tools, and chargers. The luggage also has your standard features, like TSA-approved locks, expander zippers, and cushioned handles for easy wheelin' through the terminal.
I'd already owned an older pack of well-used Calpak packing cubes prior to this test-o-rama, but here's the rundown if you haven't tried them yet: the bundle includes all three sizes (small, medium, and large) and are perfect for keeping things like socks and undies organized, as well as bulkier items like outerwear and clothing. Even if I'm not going on a long trip, I always recommend packing cubes to keep a weekender duffel from becoming cluttered and overstuffed.
But once I neatly packed up my stuff, one question remained: How well would it handle? The 360° rotating wheels are smooth as butter and glide effortlessly across the floor without much effort, which is good news if you’re running late to your gate and can’t afford to be slowed down by your luggage. Then there are the handles: When it comes to travel, small details really make a big difference — and handles are often overlooked. A little padding goes a long way, as do multiple height settings, which you can adjust with that oh-so-satisfying slide-and-click-into-place motion. And while the weight of the bag depends on how much you pack (or don't), I'm happy to report that the polycarbonate exterior is light enough that you won't be dragging around any unnecessary bulk.
Whether you're investing in your first set of grown-up, matching luggage or are upgrading your inexpensive stuff that you've had since college study abroad, Calpak's Starter Bundle is an insanely good steal at $299 for everything mentioned above. (The à la carte price is valued at $545, and a similar Calpak carry-on luggage retails for $195 alone; not to mention, expensive suitcases easily go for double or triple for a single piece.) The best way I can sum up my experience with it is that it made me want to book a vacation ASAP — not just any 'ol trip, but a veritable journey. Not all luggage makes me want to go on an adventure, but this one does — and in total style.
