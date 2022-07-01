The One Item That R29 Editors Always Bring On Vacation

With the way the world is right now, we're all craving a little bit of escapism via summer vacation. But sadly, vacation can come with its own kind of stress, whether it's making sure you've packed every little thing (especially if you're packing last minute) or navigating the airport experience. So to make your life (and travels) a little easier, Refinery29 editors are sharing the one thing they never fail to pack. So whether you're taking advantage of the long weekend or you're using that PTO to jet off on a big trip in the next few weeks, these seven products are lifesavers. From capsule organizers to the ultimate toiletry bags, keep on scrolling to take a peek inside R29 editors' carry-ons.
"When I'm packing, it's a constant game of Tetris to figure out which of my beauty essentials can fit in my cosmetic bag, let alone my carry-on. That's why the Béis Terry Cosmetic Pouch has become my go-to travel mini-bag. With a removable wristlet strap, it can serve as your personal item for a flight or function as a casual cloud-like clutch for weekend pool parties and beach bonfires. The pouch is deceptively roomy — I can fit all of my makeup, hair, and skin-care products, and then some. Or swap in a water bottle, sunscreen, sunglasses, and the usual suspects (phone, keys, wallet). I've got the citron color, aka the perfect neon lemon-lime to match the summer vibes I've been pining after for the past two years." —Melissah Yang, Entertainment & Culture Director
"I’ve waxed poetic about Cadence’s capsules before, but they are literally the first thing I pack whenever I travel. The modular system allows me to take as few or as many as I need, which is perfect for keeping things efficient for overnight or weekend trips. They’re also super durable, and I love that I can customize the tiles if I want to fill it up with anything from vitamins to sunscreen. I even got a separate one for my jewelry since I tend to misplace dainty rings as soon as I take them off. A set of seven is pricey, but I can see them lasting me a very long time/potentially forever." —Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer
"Since acquiring this bad boy a few years back, I haven’t traveled without it—because, as someone who does not travel lightly, it’s been the only toiletry case to ever successfully contain my absolute hoard of skin-care + makeup + hair products. It’s incredibly malleable yet durable (so will pack right into your duffles, weekenders, and carry-on totes); it’s crafted from 100% vegan and water-resistant materials (this includes recycled water bottles); and it comes loaded with a whole slew of inner compartments and separate stash bags for streamlining your stuff." —Elizabeth Buxton, Senior Affiliate Director
"My wavy permed hair has a mind of its own. Sometimes the curls work, and other times they hate each other. Thus, I never pack for a vacation without bringing my trusty Palace cap. I have the white version, but I also steal this black one from my boyfriend. Both of them keep the unruly hair at bay and match any outfit." —Vivien Lee, Fashion Writer, Affiliate
"I seem to always travel with two pairs of headphones (yes, I'm very much team chords) and multiple charges. These little wraps are a lifesaver so everything doesn't end up in a tangled mess at the bottom of my carry-on." —Kate Spencer, Affiliate Strategist
"It's nice of hotels to supply shampoo and conditioner, but I mean, who really relies on those tiny off-brand bottles? As I Am Leave-In Conditioner is essential because having to style my hair while on vacation is such a chore. After my showers, I slather the leave-in onto my curls and let it do the rest of the work. My curls air-dry defined and hydrated, and it's light, so build-up is minimal until Wash Day rolls back around." —Breanna Davis, Associate Social Editor
"Honestly, I travel a ton, and I hate refilling those tiny tubes and bottles you get at CVS. They're ugly, not pretty, usually TOO SMALL for the amount of my looooong body needs, and I'm constantly just second-guessing which tube has what product. Megan Graham and Ríes Beauty though? They're making my TSA/gym bag/slumber party experience all the easier and better/ These refillable travel-size bottles are too cool for school but also eco-friendly. They make for your dream shelfie, no matter where you are." —Amanda Mitchell, Senior Beauty Writer/Stories Creator
