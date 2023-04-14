"The sun is no joke, especially when you’re at Brighton Beach and not exactly tempted to go in the water — which necessitates a good sunscreen that still allows for cute (read: non-greasy looking) pictures. This is the perfect sunscreen to bring along to the beach: It's light and goes over beach makeup without adding to the oil slick on my face. Plus the little size is super transportable and easy to squeeze out with sandy hands." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator