This is not a drill: Sephora’s Spring Savings Event is back, and we over here at R29 are pretty stoked about it. Starting today, the beauty behemoth is offering discounts on nearly everything it sells, and just in time for a spring makeup refresh. If you’re not familiar with the sale, let us regale you with some fine print: Depending on your Beauty Insider tier, you can getall purchases during the entire sale period, making it an excellent opportunity to stock up on pricey, rarely-discounted products, or to try something new without paying full price.