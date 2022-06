These Reusable Travel Capsules Are The First Thing I Pack — No Matter What

I also love using my Cadence to hold dainty (i.e. highly losable) jewelry safely and securely — I actually learned about this hack on Instagram, and my life has never been the same. A lot of people also use Cadence to take their skin-care routine on the go since the 0.56 fl. oz. capacity (per pod) is more than enough to last a week, if not longer. Best of all, the capsules can be refilled again and again, making them a sustainable alternative to travel-size bottles . For this purpose, the Weekender set is perfect since it comes pre-labeled with all your personal care essentials. (If you prefer to go rogue, Cadence also allows you to customize your own sets — including each color! — by letting you choose from labels or create your own.) You can also purchase capsules individually should you want to expand an existing system.