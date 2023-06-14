This TikTok-Viral Amazon Weekender Bag Deserves All The Hype

I don't know about you, but weekender bag content has had my TikTok algorithm in a chokehold lately. My FYP has been taken over by creators gushing over their favorite travel bag that help them dodge cabin luggage fees. Don't get me wrong: these carryalls seem more or less adequate, but if you want my honest opinion? The majority of them don't look very well made and are severely lacking in terms of appearance. There is one bag that does deserve the hype, however. Enter the Etronik Duffel Bag.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
One reason I paid attention whenever this bag popped up on my feed was the fact that it's way more aesthetically pleasing than the rest of the bunch. The one thing everyone seems to rave about is the bottom shoe compartment, which seems to take a page from pricier weekender bags that retail in the $100 range.
Given the variety of colors available and the discounted price that puts it just under $40, I obviously had to try it out. Keep reading to see how it stacks up against other more expensive alternatives.
To be quite frank with you, when I unpacked this duffel bag, my first thought was how designer luggage brands might have a worthy contender to worry about. The specs on this cheaper alternative impressed even me, a picky travel writer whose job is to size up every aspect of a piece of luggage.
First things first, there's the waterproof nylon exterior, which is durable yet lightweight. This already wins points from me over leather duffels, which tend to be way heavier, or canvas bags that are not water-resistant.
The bag can be zipped and unzipped rather seamlessly, thanks to duo zippers that glide around like butter on a stove (the gold-tone hardware adds a fancy touch). As someone who never travels without her water bottle and folding umbrella, getting two elastic side slots was such a godsend. I also like to organize my charging cables in the little zipped toiletry bag that came with the duffel. Special mention goes to the outside pockets (for my keys), the wet compartment, and a sleeve that makes sliding the bag onto a suitcase handle super easy. You can also hook your USB charger and charge your devices from outside the bag.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Now, onto the real good stuff — this bag's packing capacity is no joke. The above photo shows how much it can comfortably accommodate for a long weekend away. I packed four outfits, a large toiletry bag, and way too many pairs of shoes, and there was still a decent amount of room left.
I totally see why everyone is hyping up the bottom shoe storage slot: shoes are an awkward item to pack since they can get quite dirty, so it makes so much sense to have a dedicated space for them. I was able to fit a whopping four pairs of shoes inside (the bag very handily provides two free drawstring shoe bags). This compartment is also a good option for stowing dirty laundry that you don't want interfering with your other clothes.
“
"This bag is super helpful for making sure everything is packed neatly. I have brought it to the airport five to six times now and it still looks brand new."
tess, amazon reviewer
”
While there are plenty of signs that this bag is punching above its weight in terms of quality, I do think there are still a few improvements that can be made. The logo, which screams "ETRONIK" in all caps, is quite distracting if you own any colorway that isn't beige. I love that there's a crossbody strap, but the material and padding feel less premium than the bag itself. There also isn't any structure at the bottom of the bag, so if you want it to stand up properly, you can't leave the shoe compartment empty.
Minor issues aside, this weekender bag is pretty much an instant Amazon travel accessories hall-of-famer for me. It will serve you well as a gym bag, but the plethora of compartments makes this an essential weekender bag for overpackers. And at $40 a pop? It's a no-brainer.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Shop more Amazon travel accessories:
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.