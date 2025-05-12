Doctor Who Is Finally For People Of Colour — Almost

It would take over a decade before Malorie Blackman and Vinay Patel became the first writers of colour to write episodes for Doctor Who’s 11th season in 2018. Blackman’s episode saw the Doctor, Ryan and Yaz meet Rosa Parks in 1955, and Patel’s episode showed Yaz explore her family’s past during the Partition of India. These acclaimed episodes notwithstanding, the season was nevertheless marked by harmful white feminist tropes, in which these characters were chronically underdeveloped and made subservient to the narrative of a white character.



The reality is that diversity on camera does not always translate to inclusivity behind the scenes. In the past, companions of colour were not necessarily written by writers with an empathetic understanding of what it would be like for someone who isn’t white to time travel. One of the

many reasons Gatwa’s 15th Doctor and Sethu’s Belinda Chandra are so refreshing is the contributions of writers of colour. While still mostly white behind the camera with ex-showrunner Russell T Davies at the helm, this recent season features episodes by award-winning Black British scribes Sharma Angel-Walfall and Inua Ellams. Angel-Witfall’s episode, ‘The Well’ has already been widely credited as the season’s most acclaimed. It’s best to go in blind if you haven’t seen it, but the episode offers a fresh take on an old, iconic Doctor Who monster.