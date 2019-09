The Viewers Have Spoken & First Female Dr. Who Is Exactly What They Wanted

The new Time Lord and women in entertainment should not be overlooked as money making heavyweights. In the past year, films like Wonder Woman and Tully have shown that even while being grossly underestimated and doubted, women-lead films are compelling, complex, and clear crowd pleasers . Wonder Woman blew expectations out of the water by bringing in $205 million in the U.S. the first week alone, yet director James Cameron still found a way to complain about the movie saying it was “misguided” and a “step backward.” Clearly, that couldn’t be further from the truth. People want to see more women creating and leading TV and film, and it’s about time. In the past, pushback may have kept a film or series from the success it deserved. Now, they’re not just making it through despite pushback, they are thriving in spite of it.