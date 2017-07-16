After 26 whole seasons since it premiered in 1963, Dr. Who finally announced its first ever female doctor. The series got Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch and Life on Mars) as the new show runner last year, and he's making a long overdue change to the show.
Though fans initially thought that British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge would play the part, the teaser trailer — which dropped today after the Wimbledon finals — revealed that Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker landed the lead role. She will follow Peter Capaldi, who's been the doctor since 2013 and will leave during this year's Christmas special. "It's more than an honour to play the Doctor," Whittaker told BBC. "It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can't wait."
The cult classic's former show runner was notorious for being against opening the role up to women. Thankfully that time has passedm and we couldn't be happier that there's a new team on board who want to elevate the possibilities for women on the show. "I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice," Chibnall also mentioned to BBC. "Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away. Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength, and warmth to the role. The 13th Doctor is on her way."
The show has gone with Michelle Gomez as the show's villain Missy since 2014, so it's incredible to see the series continue to progress in the right direction. With the consistent decrease of women on-camera and behind the scenes in Hollywood, this milestone is the inspiration the industry needed to be inclusive and offer people what they deserve regardless of gender.
Meet the Thirteenth Doctor #DoctorWho #Doctor13 pic.twitter.com/txHGz9tJEe— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 16, 2017
