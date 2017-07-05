Did The BBC Just Reveal The ACTRESS Who Will Play Doctor Who?

Even if you're not into Doctor Who (or have never once watched it), chances are you're at least a little bit interested in finding out which actor is chosen to play the godlike time traveller whenever the series gets a refresh. It was pretty interesting when Malcom Tucker (of all people!) was announced as the Time Lord, after all.
Following that eccentric choice, we're even more intrigued about who might play the title role next. Hence we're pretty excited about the semi-spoiler revealed in the final minute of last night's Newsnight. (Granted, it's not usually our go-to for TV gossip, but bear with us.)
The BBC current affairs show (from about 40:30) played a few clips from Saturday's final episode of the most recent Doctor Who series, all of which hint at the next Doctor being a woman, followed by a clip of a recent interview Phoebe Waller-Bridge did with the YouTube channel Gold Derby.
While the hilarious and mind-bogglingly smart actor and Fleabag creator is currently the bookies' favourite to play the 13th Doctor, she has dodged the question multiple times.
Yet again, Waller-Bridge nervously avoided the question from Gold Derby, saying she was "not allowed to say anything about that, one way or the other". But at the end of the clip, the BBC then added a regeneration effect on top of her image, as if she were the Doctor. Could it be a sign?
While it was by no means a formal announcement – or even a casual confirmation of the fact – and we don't want to get our hopes up too much, the signs are looking good. As The Guardian points out, the only other name being mentioned as in the running is Kris Marshall (yup, Colin from Love Actually), and no one wants that, do they?
