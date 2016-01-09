Phoebe – a writer, director and actress – first made a name for herself with the one-woman show Fleabag back in 2013. "It was about a really angry, cynical, borderline-depraved woman in the city who is dealing with massive events in her life," she explains. "In it, I'm just sat on a stool telling her story."



Fleabag received stellar reviews after its debut at Edinburgh Fringe, lauded for its dark humour. "The idea is that this character is trying to make you laugh all the time to hide the horrendousness of her life – but in the end, it all adds up to someone who is incredibly unhappy and using their body in totally the wrong way."



The same kind of honesty lends itself well to Crashing, which includes choice quotes like, "I think my tampon just came out a bit," right from the very first episode. As with Fleabag, the show's characters don't quite seem to know themselves yet, but Phoebe insists that's a deliberate part of its charm. "Lulu's journey through the series is trying to find a way to take herself more seriously... while overcoming the fact that it's scary to do that."



I ask Phoebe how else the show might differ to what else is on TV right now. "The thing I really wanted to get across with the series is having an audience not be told how to feel about a character; in one episode you love one character and by the end of the next episode you might loath them – that’s what I was trying to do. And focus on the developing storyline rather than just the comedy one-liners."

