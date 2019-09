If you think of it in terms of learning a language, women have been learning about men’s experiences since birth. We are as conversationally fluent as you can be without being a “native speaker.” That wasn’t something we necessarily chose to do. It was a requirement. No, I don’t have firsthand knowledge of the excruciating pain experienced when a man is hit in the balls, but when I see it on screen, the experience has been presented to me so many times that I have a functional understanding. Men are only just now being asked to relate in the same way. Before, it was seen as optional. With more and more films, television series, and music being released from an unabashedly female perspective , men are playing catch up because up until this point, the entertainment industry has only asked men to know a few basic phrases to get by.