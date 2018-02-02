You Know About The Lack Of Female Directors In Hollywood. These Are Their Stories.

"I found it very surprising and also encouraging that so many of the women that I kind of look at on a pedestal — they're my creative heroes — that so many of them encountered the same kinds of challenges that I've encountered. All of the women we spoke to talked about having trouble financing their films, about applying to top-tier film festivals and getting rejected, or applying to different labs and grants and being rejected for those things, and these are women who are at the top of their game. If Jill Solloway can get rejected, and Miranda July can get rejected, and Ava Duvernay can have her first films not get into Sundance — that's surprising because they're creative geniuses. But it also makes you realize the level of commitment and perseverance that is required to make it at all in this industry, and the level of self-confidence and belief in your work that's necessary. So that was surprising, but also made me feel better about my road and about the road of a lot of women filmmakers I know."