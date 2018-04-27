CT: "I have to say that I really empathize with Ron Livingston’s character, and that it’s really hard for me to judge him. This movie has made me more aware of how much we just need to listen. Ron’s character is tricky because he’s very real, and he’s not a villain. He’s what I think a lot of dads are projecting out there, which is: They come home, they travel, they try to be involved as much as they can, they’re not fully aware. And yes, I have definitely felt that feeling myself as a single parent. I wish I could just go to my room and watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and zone out. And every parent has had that feeling. If anything, most dads have kind of come to me after watching this movie and said: ‘I realized that I just had no idea.’ And I think a lot of that can be resolved by really just listening, and being truthful about what the experience is. I don’t want to do the same thing to dads that we already do to moms."