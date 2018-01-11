It's been over ten years since Juno came out and I had to watch a teacher put a condom on a banana while sitting next to my mom in the movie theater, and we've all grown up — so much so that I can't help but wonder if Tully, the newest movie from writer Diablo Cody, is kind of like an alternate universe sequel to the 2007 hit.
Cody wrote both of the films, as well as the 2011 film Young Adult, which starred Charlize Theron. In Tully, Theron reunites with Cody to play Marlo, a mother of three whose life changes when she meets Tully (Mackenzie Davis), a night nanny hired by her brother to help out with the kids. The two form a "unique bond," and while the trailer does nothing to help us figure out what that means, it does paint a painfully relatable picture for all new moms.
The trailer has it all: waking up in the middle of the night, trying to calm a crying baby who just won't stop, sleeping in the middle of chaos, and making a whole lot of mistakes. Then, at the end of it all, Ron Livingston is annoyed Theron's character doesn't have a proper dinner on the table.
Enter: Tully. You might recognize Mackenzie Davis from Black Mirror's "San Junipero," and her immediately soothing presence is about to change Marlo's life.
"I'm here to take care of you," she coos as the trailer comes to an end. There's still a lot to learn about this story, and a whole lot of time to do it before it hits theaters on April 20.
Watch the full trailer below!
