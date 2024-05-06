How Much Are The Farmers And Contestants On Farmer Wants A Wife Paid?

We're a few weeks into the 2024 season of Farmer Wants A Wife, love is blooming on farms across Australia, and those of us watching from home are beginning to genuinely believe we'd make great contestants on the next season.
If you've ever considered applying for the reality TV series, you may have wondered how much the contestants get paid for leaving their city lives behind and learning how to shear sheep or brand cattle on a strange man's farm for at least a couple of weeks. You might have also wondered how much the farmers are getting paid to look for love on national TV.
Well, spoiler alert, it's not much.
Below we unpack how much the contestants and the farmers on FWAW actually get paid:
How Much Do The Farmers On Farmer Wants A Wife Get Paid?
It seems the farmers on Farmer Wants A Wife are genuinely looking for love. Unlike The Bachelor, where the bachelor is paid a hefty sum to appear on the show, the farmers on FWAW are only paid a small nominal fee to cover expenses.
And, if you're a long-term fan of the show, you would have noticed the farmers continue to work on their farms throughout filming, even getting the contestants to pitch in with the farm work.
There's no rest for a farmer searching for love on national TV!
How Much Do The Contestants On FWAW Get Paid?
If you're looking for a way to make a quick buck, we wouldn't recommend applying for Farmer Wants A Wife.
Like most reality TV shows, the contestants on FWAW are only paid a small daily allowance to cover expenses.
Last year, former contestant Lucie told So Dramatic's Megan Pustetto that the contestants were paid about $80 a day while filming. Lucie also told the podcast the participants had to sign tax forms declaring the show was a 'hobby' rather than a source of income.
Lucie, who was matched with Farmer Andrew on the show, did say the filming schedule was less intense than on other reality TV series though.
“Everything is timed for the crew. The crew must have a really good union,” she told the podcast. “It actually makes it better for the cast because the crew can only work for a certain amount of hours."
“They have to get things rolling because they have to stop at a certain time, then they need to have a certain amount of hours of break [before] the next day," she said.
What Is The Prize Money on FWAW?
Look, we've said it before and we'll say it again -- the prize on FWAW is sweet, everlasting farm-based love!
Unlike on other reality TV series like Love Island, there is no cash prize at the end of the season for any of the farmers or the contestants, whether they're coupled up or not. Instead, those left at the end get to walk away with the biggest prize of all... everlasting love!
No, but seriously, FWAW does have an incredible success rate of couples staying together, with many even going on to get married and have children.