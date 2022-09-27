Here’s Where The Farmers On Farmer Wants A Wife Actually Live

While there are many reality TV dating shows available to binge, the appeal of Farmer Wants A Wife is no doubt seeing single people learning to embrace a partner — and their farm life while they're at it.
Each year contestants have the opportunity to experience dates on the farmers' farm to truly understand their potential lover's unique lifestyle.
However, this year there have been some adjustments to filming and not every farm showcased on the show is the actual farm that each farmer lives on.
In some cases, Channel 7 has referred to scenes involving Will Simpson, Harry Lloyd and Paige Marsh differently, focusing on cast members themselves as "Farmer Will/Farmer Harry/Farmer Paige" instead of referring to filming locations like "Will’s Farm/Harry’s Farm/Paige’s Farm".
With the finale not far away and final single dates on the horizon, here's a rundown on where each farmer lives to clear up any confusion.
Farmer Paige Marsh – Cassilis, NSW
Born in Victoria and growing up in Brisbane, Paige Marsh developed an interest in land and agriculture at the age of 15.
It wasn't until several years later in 2017 that she moved to a farm for work experience. While the sheep and cattle farmer is now based in Cassilis, NSW for work, she doesn't actually live on the farm.
"Farmer Paige’s part was filmed on a 'stand in' farm as she’s a first generation farmer and doesn’t own a farm," a Seven spokesperson told Refinery29 Australia.
Farmer Harry Lloyd – Kyabram, Victoria
The pandemic impacted where some of the scenes of dairy farmer Harry Lloyd were captured.
"Due to COVID, part of Farmer Harry’s Farmer Wants A Wife journey was filmed in a dairy farm NSW," said a Seven spokesperson.
"The location of the farm didn’t impact the series as Harry’s ladies were able to experience life on a dairy farm with Harry, including the pre-dawn starts."
Farmer Will Simpson – Berriwillock, Victoria
While Will Simpson lives in Berriwillock, a town in the Mallee region in the north-west of Victoria, Channel 7 has confirmed that part of the fourth-generation crop farmer's journey was also filmed on a NSW farm.
"Will returned to his farm for the latter part of the series," said a network spokesperson.
Farmer Ben Scowen – Wingham, NSW
Ben Scowen is a dairy farmer from Wingham, a town in the mid-north coast region of NSW.
Farmer Benjamin Jackson – Guyra, NSW
Benjamin Jackson is a sheep farmer from Guyra which is between Armidale and Glen Innes on the Northern Tablelands in the New England region of NSW.
