Who Will Win Farmer Wants A Wife 2022?

Spoilers ahead. After several weeks of getting to know one another on and off the farm, it's almost time for the farmers on Farmer Wants A Wife to decide who they will pursue a relationship with beyond the reality TV show.
While Paige Marsh and Benjamin Jackson have left the competition, farmers Will Simpson, Ben Scowen and Harry Lloyd each have two women still vying for their hearts.
As the countdown begins until the farmers make their big decisions, here are some theories as to who will win their hearts at the grand finale.
Who Does Farmer Will Simpson Choose?
Will Simpson enjoys very different things out of his connections with 26-year-old dental nurse Jess and 25-year-old legal assistant Madi.
"I’ve got Madi, who is really grounded and really stable and secure in what she wants. Then, on the other hand, there’s Jess who I have heaps and heaps of fun with," Simpson said on the show.
As a fourth-generation crop farmer from Berriwillock in Victoria, where he lives is very important to Simpson and he'd ideally want his partner to relocate to be with him. According to reality TV podcast, So Dramatic!, Jess appears to have already moved to Berriwillock.
The odds on betting agency Sportsbet's website also appear to be in Jess' favour at $1.02, while Madi sits at $26.
Who Does Farmer Ben Scowen Choose?
The most recent episode was quite a ride when it came to Ben Scowen. There was some trouble in paradise for him and 24-year-old beauty therapist Kiani, who was reeling from the news that Ben kissed Leish on their final day on the farm.
"He was just, like, so adamant that he wasn’t gonna do that, because he felt weird. Yeah, I’m pissed off," she said. "Ben said that he didn’t wanna kiss either of us and Leish has just told me that they did kiss."
Leish may very well be the winner with Sportsbet odds sitting at $1.02 for her, while Kiana's is at $11.00.
Who Does Farmer Harry Lloyd Choose?
Harry Lloyd has quite the decision to make between 27-year-old insurance claims specialist Bronte and 22-year-old psychology student Tess. On the one hand, Bronte is quite open to moving to Kyabram in Victoria to be with the dairy farmer, while Tess may not be as ready.
"I'm in a great spot with Tess. Really like her, but a fear with Tess is obviously the distance that we’d probably have to do for a little while, because she does have her studies," Lloyd said on the show.
If Sportsbet is anything to go by, Tess may actually still win as her odds are at $1.02. Meanwhile, Bronte's odds sit at $5 at this stage.
Hosted by Natalie Gruzlewski and Samantha Armytage, the final two episodes of Farmer Wants A Wife will feature a finale where the big decisions are made after the farmers visit the homes of their final two partners. This will then be followed by a special reunion ep where we hopefully find out who has remained together after filming ended.
The Farmer Wants A Wife grand finale airs at 7:30pm on Monday October 3, followed by the reunion at 7:30pm on Tuesday October 4 on Channel 7 and 7plus.