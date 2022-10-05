Season 12 of Farmer Wants A Wife may have wrapped up in Australia, but there's more love to be found as Season 13 has been confirmed. Seven new farmers from across the country will appear on the reality TV show when it returns to screens in 2023.
The farmers will no doubt be hoping to replicate the relationship success of some of this year's couples who are still together: Will Simpson and Jess, Ben Scowen and Leish, and Harry Lloyd and Tess.
Who Is The Host?
It appears Natalie Gruzlewski will return as the main host of the show after she shared an Instagram post about the 2023 season following this year's finale.
"Thank you to all our Farmers and partners who put themselves out there to find their special someone, if any of you want to find your forever person next series of Farmer is casting now!" she wrote on the social media platform alongside a photo of the new farmers.
In 2022, former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage also joined Gruzlewski as a guest host, helping guide the farmers throughout the reality TV experience as they embark on their special journey to find love.
Seemingly confirming she will be returning in 2023, Armytage wrote on Instagram: "WANT TO FIND LOVE WITH A FARMER?! (I did) ❤️ WANT TO BE ON FARMER NEXT SEASON?!? (I will be..)".
Who Is The Cast?
Seven farmers from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania are looking for a partner who can embrace their unique lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of city life. While the 2022 season featured female farmer, Paige Marsh, there are no women in the farmers lineup for 2023.
Farmer Dylan — 25, Wesley Vale, TAS
Potato farmer Dylan describes himself as a "happy-go-lucky" bloke who is easy to be around. His favourite movie is Ford vs Ferrari, he loves country music, and has a previous racing career.
Farmer David — 29, Pozieres, QLD
While David grew up on an apple farm in the Southern Downs Region of Queensland, there was a period of time when he ventured away from the farm to explore another path.
"After finishing school, I went on to study Civil Engineering at The University of Queensland, which is the industry I worked in until I was 27," he says.
"After this, I was in a position to take the first step in a lifelong plan to join my brother and Parents to form the fourth generation for our family farm."
Farmer Brad — 32, Cootamundra, NSW
Brad describes himself as "a bit of a larrikin who enjoys being around people and having a good time."
He also considers himself to be a great communicator who isn't afraid to express his feelings, and hopes to be married with kids in five years' time.
Farmer Matt — 23, Bookham, NSW
Farmer Matt seems to be a man of many talents and interests. As well as being "well versed in the world of cooking and cleaning", he considers himself to be an excellent trivia partner, well-travelled and a "hopeless romantic".
Farmer Lachy — 28, Millmerran, QLD
Mixed crop and cattle farmer Lachy took over his family's farm when he was 24. He loves fishing and cooking, travelling and has a barn that turns into a nightclub — so there's never a dull moment.
Farmer Brenton — 26, Darriman, VIC
Sheep and cattle farmer Brenton admits he can be a tad shy, but is looking forward to immersing himself in this experience to find love.
His ideal partner would be "someone who is respectful, kind, loving, honest, willing to give new things a go and knows how to communicate."
Farmer Andrew — 41, Narromine, NSW
Mixed crop and sheep farmer Andrew claims he's "not the average farmer" and is passionate about sport, reading, dancing, public speaking and his dogs.
When Does FWAW 2023 Start?
Farmer Wants A Wife Season 13 will premiere in 2023 on Channel 7 and 7Plus.
What Is The Prize?
As cheesy as it sounds, what you win from Farmer Wants A Wife is hopefully love if you manage to find your perfect partner by the end of the experience. And surely you can't put a dollar price tag on love, right?
Where Can I Apply?
This year thousands of singles applied to meet the farmers, but only a handful were invited back to the farms for a chance to find love. Applications are now open here for the chance to date one of the seven farmers in 2023.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of Farmer Wants A Wife.