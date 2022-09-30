Spoilers ahead. After a very eventful season of Farmer Wants A Wife, we're at the pointy end where the farmers must decide who they will be in a relationship with when the reality TV show ends.
The countdown until the grand finale where we find out who wins has well and truly begun, but if you're just as invested in the dating show as we are, you'll know that the post-finale reunion is where a lot of the drama goes down.
It's here that the farmers, partners and hosts come face-to-face since shooting wrapped up, and speak about everything from relationship statuses to filming secrets that we've been wanting to hear about.
When Does The Farmer Wants A Wife Reunion Air?
The Farmer Wants A Wife 2022 reunion will air on Tuesday, October 4 at 7:30pm on Channel 7 and 7plus. The episode will run for approximately 70 minutes and is on the day after the finale, which airs on Monday October, 3 at 7:30pm.
Who will Be At The Farmer Wants A Wife Reunion?
Farmers Will Simpson, Harry Lloyd and Ben Scowen and their partners will likely be at the reunion, and while Paige Marsh and Benjamin Jackson left the competition early, they are also expected to be there. Hosts Natalie Gruzlewski and Samantha Armytage are expected to be on set as well to catch up with the stars and find out how life has been since the show.
What Can We Expect From The Farmer Wants A Wife Reunion?
The Farmer Wants A Wife reunion is an opportunity for all the farmers to reunite in one place since filming ended.
We will find out a few things from the episode, including whether the farmers and their partners are still together, if any of the partners relocated to the farms where the farmers live, if wedding plans are on the horizon, if they've spoken to any of the other contestants since, how they found the filming process, and if there are any behind-the-scenes details they'd like to reflect on.
We'll also hopefully receive an update on whether this season's only female farmer, Paige Marsh, has found love on the outside after she decided to not choose any of the male suitors on the show.
Benjamin Jackson had to leave the show early this year after his grandmother passed away and he was diagnosed with an unknown illness. If the sheep farmer appears at the reunion, he may very well share an update about his health and whether he's reconnected with any of the show's contestants or begun dating again.
This is the 12th season of Farmer Wants A Wife in Australia, where thousands of singles applied to meet the farmers, but only a handful were invited back to the farms for a chance to find love.
Farmer Wants A Wife 2023 has already been confirmed, with applications now open for the chance to date one of the seven farmers. They are 25-year-old Dylan from Tasmania, 29-year-old David from Queensland, 32-year-old Brad from NSW, 23-year-old Matt from NSW, 28-year-old Lachy from Queensland, 26-year-old Brenton from Victoria, and 41-year-old Andrew from NSW.