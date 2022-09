What’s Next for Serena Williams? Fashion, Of Course

From braids and beads to catsuits and tutus, it’s impossible to talk about Williams’ legacy without including fashion. Throughout her 27 years of dominating the sport and rocking daring outfits on the court, Williams changed tennis style forever . Although we may no longer be able to bask in the thought, effort, and innovation that Williams puts into her on-court fashion, she’s made it clear that her love affair with fashion is going nowhere. In fact, she’s taking her interest in style to the next level and ensuring that fans can come along for the ride.