Serena Williams' Clothing Line Just Expanded Its Size Range With 'Greats'

She launched the line in partnership with a pop-up inside of Neighborhood Goods (which is pegged as a modern alternative to the department store in Plano, Texas). For Williams, it was a cool way to get into a brick-and-mortar shop. "We're a direct-to-consumer company, which is a great way to cut out the middle man and supply," she explains to Refinery29. "I've learned it's really hard for people to understand the quality, and to see things when [they're sold online]." So she's treating the pop-up like a mini focus group. Beyond that, the sports icon plans to continue dropping new product on the site monthly. "There is always something new, something fresh," she adds.