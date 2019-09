Serena Williams' Clothing Line Just Expanded Its Size Range With 'Greats'

"I’ve never been thin, even as an athlete," Williams told Neighborhood Goods in a interview . "I’ve always been curvier, or larger. But I felt like ‘plus’ isn’t a word I’d use to describe a lot of women. The people that I know who are a bit curvier… how do I think of them? Well, I’m inspired by them. They’re great. So that’s it— that’s the word: ‘great’." Further, Williams notes in the launch's press release, "We’re calling this collection 'Serena Great' because I wanted a different word than 'plus.'" Williams will continue to slowly debut more pieces, but opted to release the first few styles in time for the holidays.