Serena Williams isn’t just getting creative with her look at the French Open (that catsuit!) — the multi-hyphenate and arguable greatest athlete of our time now wants to empower women off the tennis court, too. On Monday, Williams launched a totally new eponymous fashion line, independent of her previous apparel ventures with HSN. The offering is designed to encourage women to express creativity and individuality, with dresses, denim, jackets, and tailored pieces priced from $35 to $250. The first collection is live right now on her website, with subsequent drops happening quarterly.
“I absolutely love this collection because it represents all the facets of my life as an athlete, an entrepreneur, and now, a mother,” Williams said in a press release. “We’re all on a journey that delights us with highs and challenges us with twists and turns, which shapes us into who we are and who we want to become. I’ve learned to embrace and celebrate this process of individual growth and dedicate this collection to all women who want to join me in showing the world our true selves.”
As Williams tells Refinery29, the first collection is "inspired 'S’ words like strength, sexy, or whatever your ‘S’ is at the moment.” For the record, Williams considered her ‘S’ at the moment of the interview 'sure.' "I need to be sure of myself, that’s usually my ‘S’ word,” she adds, noting that for this line, she really "wanted to take matters into my own hands."
“We really wanted the best fabrics, people can do better fabrics for better price points, they’re just not doing it,” she says. And that she did. But it wasn't just about the clothes — it's also about the shopping experience. With the help of her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the two developed a website that compliments the quality of the pieces.
“My husband’s into tech, I’m into tech. I sit on a board of a tech company," she says. "It’s 2018, I do all my shopping here [points to the cell phone recording our interview]. Let’s not only bring great fabrics and expensive-looking pieces — why don’t we bring technology into this too? For me, that was a no-brainer. That’s the whole point of it, we’re bringing technology to fashion.”
And believe us, it's a grand slam (we had to). Click on to shop the initial offering.