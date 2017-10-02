Serena Williams Created A Purple Purse For An Important Cause

Goddess and tennis champion Serena Williams has long been an inspiration for women both on and off the court. And since becoming a mother, she's more fired up to improve the world than ever before. Her first step? To combat domestic violence in the United States.
According to People, Williams is now a designer and ambassador for the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse campaign, a program that helps empower domestic violence survivors by giving them the financial resources they need to create better, healthier lives. The campaign will run throughout October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, though you can donate to the domestic violence nonprofits any time throughout the year.
"My dedication to ending violence against women has grown even stronger since the birth of my daughter just a few weeks ago," Williams told People. "One way I am working to make this crucial societal change is by joining forces with Allstate Foundation Purple Purse, which aims to end domestic violence against women through financial empowerment."
As an incentive for donations, the Purple Purse Challenge will award someone who donates $10 or more from Oct. 2–31 with a purple purse valued at $400 designed by Williams. Each donation will go towards helping women pay for things like credit rebuilding loans, child care, transportation, food, counseling, legal services, and more. By providing women with economic stability, Allstate believes women will be better equipped to become financially independent and to leave abusive relationships.
Are we daydreaming that we just received this gorgeous Purple Purse designed by Serena Williams for the #PurplePurse2017 Challenge? pic.twitter.com/fNB3iDb3DA— CAAFA (@CAAFA_AZ) September 28, 2017
Since Allstate started the campaign in 2005, the company has helped more than 1 million people create better lives for themselves and their families by raising more than $55 million. In addition to raising life-saving funds, the campaign shines a spotlight on a serious issue.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million people are physically abused in relationships each year, and women are more likely to be abused, raped, and stalked than men.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
