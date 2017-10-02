Serena Williams Created A Purple Purse For An Important Cause

As an incentive for donations, the Purple Purse Challenge will award someone who donates $10 or more from Oct. 2–31 with a purple purse valued at $400 designed by Williams. Each donation will go towards helping women pay for things like credit rebuilding loans, child care, transportation, food, counseling, legal services, and more. By providing women with economic stability, Allstate believes women will be better equipped to become financially independent and to leave abusive relationships.