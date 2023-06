Poh Ling Yeow’s Latest Work Is ‘For Anyone Who Feels On The Outer’

After moving to Australia from Malaysia at age nine, Yeow struggled with her identity and appearance . She was ashamed of the shape of her nose and face, and wished she was blonde and blue-eyed to fit in with her peers. As time has progressed, art and food have been her means of connecting with her cultural heritage and discovering her true sense of self. As she's grown more confident in who she is, her perception of 'The Girl' has evolved as well.