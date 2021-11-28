Meet The Aussie Digital Entrepreneur Fighting For Better South Asian Representation On A Global Scale [Watch]
The Rebels With A Cause series, created in partnership with Samsung Galaxy, is dedicated to championing the women that are flipping the script on the status quo.
In our second instalment of the series, we meet Sanjana Nagesh: the founder of BrownGirlGang — an online space that features and celebrates the powerful work of inspiring and celebrating South Asian women worldwide.
Since its inception, Brown Girl Gang has amassed a community of more than 135,000 followers on Instagram and featured in various media outlets including Forbes, BBC, Teen Vogue and The Guardian.
"I started it [BrownGirlGang] as a way to celebrate diversity and women of colour achieving things in all career fields," says Sanjana, who's also part of the community team at AirTree Ventures, which helps coordinate initiatives for start-up founders across Australia and New Zealand. "There's so much more to South Asian women than meets the eye."
Hear more about Sanjana's story below:
In addition to sponsoring the Rebels With A Cause series, Samsung Galaxy is looking for a groundbreaking idea to fund.
Samsung will be giving away a $10,000 grant to kickstart and support the process of bringing one person's big idea to life. The winner will also receive a Samsung Galaxy tech pack that includes a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Watch4 LTE and Galaxy Buds2, to help them on their journey of flipping the switch on outdated societal norms.
