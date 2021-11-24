Need A $10k Boost To Get Your Big Idea Off The Ground? Here’s How To Apply

There's no denying our world needs a major shakeup right now.
While things may seem particularly heavy at the moment, it's reassuring to think about the many women and gender diverse people globally doing incredible things to make the world a better place for all — from fighting for safety in Australian workplaces to dismantling unethical fast-fashion practices.
That's why we've created the Rebels With A Cause movement alongside Samsung Galaxy — we're looking for the next generation of change makers to support on their journey.
We'll be giving away a $10k grant to kick-start the process of bringing one person's big idea to life. The prize will boast a Samsung Galaxy tech pack that includes a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Watch4 LTE and Galaxy Buds2, to help the winner on their journey of flipping the switch on outdated societal norms.
In addition, the winner will also receive coverage on Refinery29 Australia, with a dedicated article that dives into the details of their big plan.
To be in the running to win, tell us about a cause you believe in and how your idea or plan will change things for the better here. You can also nominate a friend who you believe has the potential to make a difference too.
Whether it's around making education more accessible, getting women and gender diverse people better represented behind the scenes in film, or anything in between, we want to hear about it.
We're sure your ideas are incredible — no matter how big or small. Right now, the future pretty much depends on your innovation and creativity, so give it your best shot.
Doing things differently is scary. It takes courage to step outside your bubble and break the status quo — but throughout history, it's proven time and time again that this bravery pays off.
Good luck!
