This Is How The MasterChef ‘Confessional’ Interviews Are Actually Filmed

They're the parts of the MasterChef Australia episodes that bring the emotion and personal detail to the forefront. Now, recently eliminated contestant Mindy Woods has opened up about how the confessional scenes are actually filmed (one of the many questions about MasterChef that I've had for a while).
For those wondering, these are the sequences featuring the contestants speaking directly to the camera about how they're feeling before, during and after the cook. The videos and audio are interspersed throughout the episode as the cooking unfolds, allowing us to know exactly what the contestants are thinking throughout the challenges.
Advertisement
Woods explains that while we may only see up to 90 minutes of action in the kitchen per episode, filming usually takes a whole day, and the individual confessional interviews are not quick to shoot.
"When you look at the production itself, you might have a one-hour or two-hour cook and sometimes pressure tests which are obviously much longer than that," Woods tells Refinery29 Australia.
"But we will be on set at 7 o'clock in the morning, we'll do a lot of walk-ups [from the car] that are done time and time again to get the different angles and different expressions. Then we go onto set and we'll finally do the cook, which will last maybe two hours.
"We can be on set anywhere from like eight to 14 or 15 hours. They're huge days of filming."
Slotting in the filming of the individual interviews then depends on when the cooking challenge ends. Contestants are asked to talk through what was going on in their minds at different moments — for example, reacting to the selection of ingredients, what the judges say or how the other contestants' performances impact them.
"If there's a short cook, you might do your little interview straight after the cook," explains Woods. "If it's been a really long day, then we'll do a catch-up [with producers] after but they try and keep it as close to the story and to the experience as possible so everything's very fresh."
While there are strict time pressures during the actual challenges, the rest of the filming schedule can often drag out.
Advertisement
"It's a funny saying on set of, 'Hurry up and wait'," she laughs. "Because we're always hurrying to get ready, to get mic'd up and get our aprons on and then it's a lot of waiting."
There are now six remaining contestants on the show, including four favourites (returning MasterChef stars) and two fans (amateur cooks).
They are Julie Goodwin (Season 1), Billie McKay (Season 7), Alvin Quah (Season 2), Sarah Todd (Season 6), Daniel Lamble and Keyma Vasquez Montero.
The previously eliminated contestants are Sashi Cheliah (Season 10), Michael Weldon (Season 3), Christina Batista (Season 5), Mindy Woods (Season 4), John Carasig (Season 7), Aldo Ortado (Season 10), Minoli De Silva (Season 13), Tommy Pham (Season 13), Ali Stoner, Jenn Lee, Chris Tran, Dulan Hapuarachchi, Harry Tomlinson, Matt Landmark, Max Krapivsky, Melanie Persson, Montana Hughes, Steph Woon.
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites airs Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10Play.