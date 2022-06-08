Watching yourself back on television can naturally feel a bit awkward, but Big Brother intruder Jules Rangiheuea says it's been more challenging than she anticipated.
Speaking candidly on her podcast, Good Bitch, the 29-year-old — who's of Māori heritage — admitted she can't help but compare herself to white women who have long been projected as the norm or ideal by Western beauty standards.
"Although I’m so proud of my Māori heritage, I do look to my aunties and all the strong pioneers who have come before me, and we do look weathered," she tells co-host Jodie Clarke.
Advertisement
"I probably am chasing that Western beauty standard of that beautiful porcelain doll-like face and my lineage — we’re not doll-like women. We are strong, thick and powerful."
Attracting social media reactions from viewers comes with the territory of going on a reality TV show, and Rangiheuea says she's been expecting strangers to make remarks about her appearance.
"When I read the comments, I’m looking out for that one that says that I look really masculine, I look like a drag queen and I look too old," she says. "Honestly, those are the three comments that I’m waiting to pop up, so clearly it’s a big insecurity of mine."
Earlier in the podcast, Rangiheuea questions whether she's a "bad feminist" because of her reaction to her appearance and having thoughts about getting cosmetic enhancements.
"I’m watching myself on TV and I feel like a really bad feminist because all I can think about is the way I look," she admits.
"And it’s annoying me that I’m doing these great challenges and I’m living out my childhood dream and watching back on it, all I can see is, in my head, how much fucking botox and fillers would not go astray, and it’s really annoying me because in the time, in the moment, I’m a happy girl."
She goes on to say that if she were to get work done on her face, she feels like she would "let so many young girls down".
"In my opinion, making a personal choice about your body or having an insecurity, that’s not anti-feminist," co-host Clarke reassures her. "What’s anti-feminist to me is criticising another woman for feeling this way."
Advertisement
Rangiheuea entered the Big Brother house later in the season as one of two intruders. This season, called Big Brother Royalty Vs New Contenders, features contestants from previous seasons of the show like Tully Smyth, Drew Anthony and Regina Bird, as well as several newcomers, battling it out for the $250,000 prize.
Big Brother Royalty Vs New Contenders airs Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.