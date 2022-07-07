We had high expectations for Channel 7's Big Brother: Royalty Vs New Contenders, and it didn't disappoint. With veteran contestants including Reggie Bird, Tim Dormer and Tully Smyth returning to the small screen, along with a posse of new personalities to get to know, every episode of Big Brother 2022 was stacked with endless entertainment.
As we edge closer to the Big Brother grand finale night, we're waiting with bated breath to see who will walk away with all that prize money and better yet, the winner title. Will it be an OG fan favourite or a newcomer? Rumours are swirling but only time will tell.
Here's everything you need to know about the Big Brother 2022 finale.
When is the Big Brother finale?
The Big Brother: Royalty Vs New Contenders winner will be announced during the finale on Tuesday, July 12 at 7.30pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.
Where is the Big Brother finale being filmed?
The Big Brother: Royalty Vs New Contenders finale will be broadcast from Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion in front of a huge live audience.
Who are the finalists?
Big Brother royalty Reggie Bird is through to the finale and rumoured to be the last person standing, which would make her the first-ever two-time winner in Big Brother Australia's history. She's up against newbie contestants Aleisha Campbell and Johnson Ashak. Let the countdown begin!
How does the finale work?
The Big Brother 2021 contestants with be reunited in front of a live audience, and host Sonia Kruger will grill the final three contestants on why they should get the public's vote.
Once all votes are in, the winner of Big Brother: Royalty Vs New Contenders will be revealed and presented with the prize money.
What is the prize for winning?
The last person standing will take home $250,000 and the sweet, sweet winner title.