What’s your favourite piece of advice that you’ve gotten? I think the best advice I ever received is that every single person is a ten out of ten. Like, there are no nines, although sometimes everyone can feel that way, it's not the truth. And that also means that there's no 11s, so no one is better or worse than you. It's all a made up story. You belong here, no one else will ever be able to fill your shoes.