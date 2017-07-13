Miley Cyrus is not the same person she was when she twerked all up in Robin Thicke's groin area during their controversial performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs. Nor is she the wholesome Disney star she was in her Hannah Montana days. And she's not really any iteration of herself that she's between between then and now. Today, she's Miley, and she's different then yesterday — something she totally embraces, but is waiting for the world to get on board with already.
“People get told that it’s a bad thing to change," the "Malibu" singer and Harper's Bazaar August cover star told the magazine. "Like, people will say, ‘You’ve changed.’ And that’s supposed to be derogatory. But you are supposed to change all the time." She continues, “People have known me since I was so young, they think they know me. I heard so many comments like, ‘We just want Miley back.’ But you can’t tell me who that is. I’m right here.”
Make no mistake, what you're seeing is the real Miley — a woman in flux. "“I just want people to see that this is who I am right now. I’m not saying I’ve never been myself,” she says. “Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It’s just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot.” Cyrus adds, “I think I’m just figuring out who I am at such a rapid pace that it’s hard for me to keep up with myself.”
And hopefully, the 24-year-old is leading by example. “I think I show people that they can be themselves,” she says. “I also think something that has been important for me, in this next little, like, transition phase of my career is that I don’t give a fuck about being cool. I just want to be myself.” The star adds, "Because I got my tits out before doesn’t make me less of a role model." As a wise young pop star used to say, she's just being Miley.
