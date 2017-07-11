According to law enforcement statements made to CBS Los Angeles, an employee at the Laurel View Drive residence told police that a person was trespassing on the property. Per TMZ, the intruder, a man dressed in all black, managed to make it over the security gate and onto the balcony outside Lovato's bedroom. The singers' dogs reportedly started barking, which is how the employee, whom TMZ says is Lovato's house manager, realized something was up. It's not clear what the man's intensions were — stalking, robbery — but it's safe to say they were nothing good.
Fortunately, Lovato was on the other side of the country when the intrusion occurred. "The homeowner was not present," LAPD officer Liliana Preciado told CBS LA. The 24-year-old is currently on the East Coast promoting new single "Sorry Not Sorry." She kicked off her Sorry Not Sorry House Party Tour with a 200-person bash outside Boston on Tuesday night, according to Billboard.
Of course, Lovato is just the latest celebrity in a long string of trespassing incidents, break-ins, and robberies to take place in the Los Angeles area. Where is so far no indication that the incident at Lovato's home is connected to those cases, the rapid succession of these crimes is definitely alarming. In February, Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills home was cased and trashed. In March, Kendall Jenner had up to $200,000 worth of jewelry and other items stolen from her Hollywood Hills pad. Later that month, Emmy Rossum was robbed of an estimated $150,000 in belongings while she was in New York. In May, police arrested an intruder on Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills property. Also in May, A$AP Rocky had an estimated $1 million in cash and jewelry robbed from his house, and Scott Disick had a robbery occur as well.
And that's just a handful of the incidents that have taken places in 2017. It's enough to make some of us speculate: could the infamous "Bling Ring" possibly be back?
