Of course, Lovato is just the latest celebrity in a long string of trespassing incidents, break-ins, and robberies to take place in the Los Angeles area. Where is so far no indication that the incident at Lovato's home is connected to those cases, the rapid succession of these crimes is definitely alarming. In February, Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills home was cased and trashed . In March, Kendall Jenner had up to $200,000 worth of jewelry and other items stolen from her Hollywood Hills pad. Later that month, Emmy Rossum was robbed of an estimated $150,000 in belongings while she was in New York. In May, police arrested an intruder on Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills property. Also in May, A$AP Rocky had an estimated $1 million in cash and jewelry robbed from his house, and Scott Disick had a robbery occur as well.