Either someone really likes The Bling Ring or money, because Nicki Minaj's house got insanely robbed. TMZ reports that the crime took place some time between November 24, 2016 and January of this year, as Minaj was out of town for the duration. The LAPD says that $175,000 in jewelry and other items were taken from the house, according to Billboard. The house was apparently completely tossed. Whoever robbed Minaj knocked over furniture, vandalized picture frames, destroyed perfumed bottles, and apparently cut up her clothing. So speculation is that things might be personal. Nicki Minaj and Drake were reunited last night, which means that he could record a half-hearted diss track about whomever did the crime. So she's got that going for her, which is nice. No suspects have been identified.
