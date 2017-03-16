Kendall Jenner's Home Was Burglarized & Jewels Were Stolen

Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family to be the victim of a robbery. Thankfully, unlike her sister Kim, Kendall was out of the house when the crime occurred, but Entertainment Tonight reports that the burglars still made off with with a number of the star's personal items, including jewelry.
An LAPD spokesperson told the outlet that they received a call from the model at 1:15 a.m. claiming that a number of things were missing from her Hollywood Hills home. TMZ clarifies that the 21-year-old left her house on Wednesday at noon and returned at 8:00 p.m., but it was only when she went to her bedroom at 1:00 a.m. that she noticed items including jewelry were missing. TMZ reports that the burglars stole up to $200,000 worth of belongings.
Currently, there is no suspect in custody. There also isn't a description, but footage of the culprit was likely captured by security cameras.
This has been a difficult year for the reality star. In August 2016, she called 911 to report a stalker, later filing a restraining order against him. Shavaughn McKenzie, 25, was charged with stalking and trespassing.
"I've never been so scared in my life," Kendall told the court. “I’m already the kind of person who’s on edge.”
Although Kendall testified against him in court, he was only found guilty of trespassing and was acquitted of the stalking charge.
Now, she has another criminal to worry about. This burglary was the latest in a string of thefts that have hit Hollywood recently, according to Entertainment Tonight. Last month, Nicki Minaj's house was also robbed and the burglars made off with $175,000 in jewelry and other items.
As for Kendall Jenner, the police responded quickly and are currently on the hunt for possible suspects.
