Kendall Jenner Testified Against Stalker Arrested Outside Her Home

Kendall Jenner took the stand this afternoon to testify against her alleged stalker, 25-year-old Shavaughn McKenzie, TMZ reports.
"I've never been so scared in my life," the 20-year-old model, who lives alone, said in the Los Angeles county courtroom. She went on to describe the incident which took place on the night of August 14. TMZ also reports that she appeared shaken and nervous while on the stand.
Jenner told the judge that she arrived home and found McKenzie sitting at the end of her driveway with his head between his knees. She opened her gate and drove through, only to see he snuck in behind her car. She screamed "Who are you?!" until he began banging on her car windows and doors. Terrified, she drove away and called a family friend for help.
If convicted on either charge of misdemeanor stalking or trespassing, he could face up to six months in jail.
The Kardashian-Jenners are having a tough time dealing with overeager and dangerous men.
On the heels of her sister's robbery and assault in Paris, Kendall Jenner is having to put salt on fresh wounds by testifying against her own stalker. Fortunately, unlike Kim's, there was no physical altercation between the two before his arrest this past August.
The Associated Press reports that 25-year-old Shavaughn McKenzie is being charged with misdemeanor stalking and trespassing after waiting for the 20-year-old at the top of her driveway outside her Beverly Hills home. He could face up to six months in jail if he is convicted on either of the charges. Jenner has not yet appeared in court.
"I thought she was in danger," Shelli Azoff, a family friend, testified on Wednesday October 13. Jenner called Azoff and her husband for help when the model found McKenzie waiting for her outside her house in August. Azoff said Jenner was screaming and crying in her car before she was able to drive away from him. At the time of his initial arrest, TMZ reported that he has a record, and that Jenner had seen him around her property before but had never called the police.
This is far from the first time trespassers have creeped on the Kardashian family. In December, Kylie Jenner's alleged stalker was escorted off her property for the 11th time and placed in a temporary psychiatric hold. Around the same time, Kris Jenner fired her entire security staff after a man pretending to know her was allowed into her Calabasas home while Kim Kardashian and newborn Saint West were inside.
Just another moment to realize that being famous comes with a dark side.
The Kardashian-Jenners are having a tough time dealing with overeager and dangerous men.
On the heels of her sister's robbery and assault in Paris, Kendall Jenner is having to put salt on fresh wounds by testifying against her own stalker. Fortunately, unlike Kim's, there was no physical altercation between the two before his arrest this past August.
The Associated Press reports that 25-year-old Shavaughn McKenzie is being charged with misdemeanor stalking and trespassing after waiting for the 20-year-old at the top of her driveway outside her Beverly Hills home. He could face up to six months in jail if he is convicted on either of the charges.
"I thought she was in danger," Shelli Azoff, a family friend, testified on Wednesday October 13. Jenner called Azoff and her husband for help when the model found McKenzie waiting for her outside her house in August. Azoff said Jenner was screaming and crying in her car before she was able to drive away from him. At the time of his initial arrest, TMZ reported that he has a record, and that Jenner had seen him around her property before but had never called the police.
This is far from the first time trespassers have creeped on the Kardashian family. In December, Kylie Jenner's alleged stalker was escorted off her property for the 11th time and placed in a temporary psychiatric hold. Around the same time, Kris Jenner fired her entire security staff after a man pretending to know her was allowed into her Calabasas home while Kim Kardashian and newborn Saint West were inside.
Just another moment to realize that being famous comes with a dark side.
