The Latest Development In Kim Kardashian's Robbery Just Might Crack The Case

Following the release of a leaked video on October 11, proving that Kim Kardashian's robbery was not staged, there is a new development in Kim's robbery in France. Even though Kim is now safe in Calabasas with her family, the French police and investigators seem to be hard at work as they comb through the evidence for DNA samples and various clues left around the private residence where Kim was held at gunpoint, tied up, gagged, and robbed.
Today the Associated Foreign Press reports the biggest lead are DNA traces left behind at the scene of the crime. According to judicial sources, French prosecutors have formally opened an investigation into the robbery. The sources also said that the investigation is focused on "armed theft in a gang, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping." Before Kim left Paris she spoke to authorities about what happened, but has not made any public statements about her experience yet.
While Kim remains uncharacteristically quiet, her family has started to alter their lives to help her heal as well. Husband, Kanye West, has also postponed the remaining shows in his The Life Of Pablo Tour. On October 11, Khloé went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to give an update on her sister who she says is still "not doing well." The family has also indefinitely stalled filming of their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She also hinted that the family as a whole will be cutting back on how much they share on social media due to the dangers they feel it contributes to.
