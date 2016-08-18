Why Did Kendall Jenner Just File A Restraining Order Against This Man?

The Kardashians just can't seem to get the creeps off their hands. Like several members of her family before her, Kendall Jenner is now dealing with a fan who has major boundary issues.
On Sunday, she called the cops on 25-year-old Shavaughn McKenzie, who entered the gate to her driveway as she drove up to her house. He was arrested and charged with felony stalking, according to Fox News.
Now, Kendall's got a restraining order against him. Though, coming in close contact with McKenzie will no longer be a problem for her right now, since he's in jail with a $180,000 bail.
McKenzie has been at it for quite some time. He's reportedly also chased her car, banged on her car window, and showed up at her condo.
If he's convicted over this latest incident, he'll face a $1,000 fine for each charge (he's also charged with trespassing) and up to six months of jail time.
While celebrity stalkings are often made light of, it's a serious issue no matter who the victim is, and we hope Kendall gets what she needs to feel safe.
