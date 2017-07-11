Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell Are Dating

It's for real, people: reports that actors Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are dating have been confirmed by People and E! News.
The rumors that Dobrev, 28, and Powell, also 28, are an item were ignited by PDA-filled photo booth snaps of the pair at Julianne Hough's wedding on Saturday, July 8. The adorable black-and-white photos (mostly of them making silly faces) of the Vampire Diaries star and Scream Queens (RIP) actor began circulating shortly after. While neither party has made a public statement confirming their relationship, outlets are confirming the news, first reported by People on Monday evening.
"Nina and Glen are dating," a source told E! News. "They were friends and it turned into something more a little while ago." The source added that Dobrev, for one, is being cautious. But Powell — who appeared in Oscar-winning Hidden Figures and last year's underrated Richard Linklater dramedy Everybody Wants Some!! — is apparently indeed a great boyfriend. "They like each other and are seeing where it goes. Nina was just in a serious relationship so she's being careful, but Glen is the best to her and treats her so well."
The pair were attending the wedding of Dobrev's best friend, Dancing with the Stars judge Hough, who had a beautiful 200-guest outdoor ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Also in attendance this weekend according to one of the group shots, were Hough's older brother (and fellow DWTS pro) Derek, 32, and his girlfriend, dancer Hayley Erbert, 22. In March, Dobrev joined Hough for a sunny and well-documented girls' bachelorette weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Evidently, Powell sat that one out.
They are so cute ? Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell ? pic.twitter.com/fxObr6GDEN— Nika (@NikaStrong) July 10, 2017
Introducing my new favorite celeb couple: Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell. pic.twitter.com/NJ8W9cgiRJ— Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 10, 2017
