What's the best way to view your ex's wedding photos? Alone,browsing Facebook in the privacy of your own home? Or, say, on national TV? Ryan Seacrest apparently had no choice in the matter this morning, during a segment of Live With Kelly and Ryan.
"I guess there were a couple of weddings over the weekend — Julianne Hough from Dancing With the Stars," Seacrest said, as he and Kelly Ripa looked over the morning's newspaper clippings. "Congratulations to Jules. Here's a picture of Julianne and Brooks [Laich], her husband. ... She looks stunning."
Ever the professional, Seacrest at first didn't even allude to the fact that he and Hough dated for three years, until March 2013. While keeping a completely neutral look on his face, he added, "There is also a photo of her father, Bruce. I know this family. They are terrific people. Super talented she is, so congratulations, Julianne. Happy to see you happy."
Ripa moved on to talk about the other DWTS wedding that happened on Saturday, between Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and joked about whether there was a dilemma for anyone in the show about which wedding to attend. We can't tell if this bit was planned or improvised, because both hosts quite seamlessly worked their way into a discussion about Seacrest's ex.
"Fortunately we were not invited to either wedding, so we did not have to make that choice," Ripa said to her new co-host.
"I don't know that I was expected at any of those weddings, myself," Seacrest quipped.
"I know it is weird right? Because, you, I mean you had,you had... you two dated," Ripa said, delicately.
"I have been on that lake," Seacrest said, inventing a new euphemism on the spot. "We dated years ago and remained friends."
When Ripa asked if it was weird to see Hough married, Seacrest responded like a true playboy. "Oh, no, I've got several exes that have gotten married. They're all married. Then they start having kids. ... Married, kids, one's divorced. I've seen it all. Nothing phases me anymore."
Given that Hough met and started dating hockey player Laich less than a year after her breakup from Seacrest, we might go so far as to say the host might be a good-luck charm for ladies he dates.
