Julianne Hough Is Having The Best Bachelorette Weekend

{ #JulesBEACHelorette / March 2nd, 2017 } In Mexico for Jules' Bridal shower. So cooooool. What a dreaming place? ..And so much alcool. Even cooler ? #gogirls? @juleshough @nina @riawnacapri @morganbeau @kistysowin

A post shared by queenDobreva (@ninaneensdobrev) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:10am PST