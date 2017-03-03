Julianne Hough Is Having The Best Bachelorette Weekend

Julianne Hough announced her engagement to Brooks Laich over a year ago, and now the special day is finally here — no, not her wedding. It's her bachelorette party, and it's all going down on Snapchat.
The Dancing With The Stars champion, along with BFF Nina Dobrev, has hit the beach. According to E! News, the party has landed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. And if social media is any indication, they wasted no time getting the party started.
First up, shots. "Let the games begin," Dobrev captioned the Snap.
This laid back party is pretty indicative of Hough's entire wedding style. Back in November, she joked that going to the bathroom wearing a big dress technically counted as wedding prep.
She also expressed similar breezy sentiments to E! News.
"We kind of started to plan and we're like, eh!" she told the website. "Let's just enjoy it instead and not feel pressured to start planning already. So we're just picking up little tidbits here and there but not really focusing on it too hardcore."
Despite there being no rush to plan, Hough says she knew she was going to marry Laich pretty much the moment they met.
When I met him it was kind of like, 'Yeah', I knew and I think he knew too," she told E! "We kind of knew it was going to happen."
And just in case you didn't believe her, the two ham it up on social media.
"My Forever Valentine!" she captioned the photo. "How lucky am I?!"
For now, though, it's all about her girls. We don't know what else the weekend has in store — after all, it's only just beginning. But a weekend that starts with shots and selfies is surely a good sign.
