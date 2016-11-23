Julianne Hough's Wedding Prep Begins With This Hilarious Bathroom Photo

If this photo tells us anything, it's that Julianne Hough will more than likely not say yes to a big poofy wedding dress.
At the Dancing With the Stars finale, Hough posted a photo of herself in a public bathroom trying to work around the very full skirt of her Georges Hobeika gown. It's so big, it manages to cover the whole toilet in tulle.
"Mid show potty break with this big ol’ dress! preppin’ for the weddin'” she wrote.
Hough, who is engaged to hockey player Brooks Laich, looks a bit apprehensive in this snapshot. Who can blame her since we're having trouble detecting where the dress ends and that toilet begins.
On the red carpet at the AMAs, Hough told People she hasn't chosen a dress yet, which means she still has time to find a gown that won't be so intrusive when nature calls. Or, she has time to practice her mid-wedding bathroom breaks.
It seems Hough's stylist Anita Patrickson is all in for the latter. In her post of the hilarious photo she wrote, "@brookslaich .... not really sure what [to] say about this crazy cat! She's all yours! 👌🏻😂🍾 ps who else on this planet but juju can make sitting on the loo look this cute!?!?"
Back in August, Hough actually asked fans for help picking the perfect dress for her big day. She offered five different choices and asked for honest opinions. "Come on, past brides… help me out!" she wrote. "How on earth did you decide?"
After this image, we now believe toilet accessibility should be a big factor.
