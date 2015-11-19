Julianne Hough is getting married, and like any bride-to-be, she's got a lot of decisions to make. NHL player Brooks Laich asked Hough to marry him in August after less than a year of dating. But saying "yes" was the easy part — now Hough has the overwhelming question of what to wear weighing on her mind. So, the Dancing with the Stars judge is turning to her fans for some help in crowdsourcing the big wedding-gown decision. In a new post called "What's My Bridal Style?" on her lifestyle site, the newly-engaged star shared her top dress contenders and solicited feedback from readers.
Hough has long thought about what kind of gown she'd wear on her special day. "Even before I got engaged I wondered what style of bride I’d be when the time came," she wrote. The problem? Like most of us, she's a rather fickle fashionista. "Of course my advice to myself (as well as others) is to be true to me and who I am, but when it comes to style I find myself fitting into all of these categories — it just depends on what day it is!"
So Hough hunted for some online inspiration and came up with five gorgeous options, each representing a different bridal personality: romantic, boho, classic, nontraditional, and chic. "I narrowed it down to my top five bridal personalities and created a mood board for each style using various dresses, accessories and other items. I am attracted to different aspects in all of them." Hough is now pleading for help on how to choose from her favorites. "Come on, past brides… help me out! How on earth did you decide?"
Hough continued, "I hope you have as much fun checking these out as I did throwing it all together. And please — I want your honest opinion!" So, we know Hough wants our feedback, but honestly? We're finding it hard to choose one over the other, too! Which one's your favorite?
Hough has long thought about what kind of gown she'd wear on her special day. "Even before I got engaged I wondered what style of bride I’d be when the time came," she wrote. The problem? Like most of us, she's a rather fickle fashionista. "Of course my advice to myself (as well as others) is to be true to me and who I am, but when it comes to style I find myself fitting into all of these categories — it just depends on what day it is!"
So Hough hunted for some online inspiration and came up with five gorgeous options, each representing a different bridal personality: romantic, boho, classic, nontraditional, and chic. "I narrowed it down to my top five bridal personalities and created a mood board for each style using various dresses, accessories and other items. I am attracted to different aspects in all of them." Hough is now pleading for help on how to choose from her favorites. "Come on, past brides… help me out! How on earth did you decide?"
Hough continued, "I hope you have as much fun checking these out as I did throwing it all together. And please — I want your honest opinion!" So, we know Hough wants our feedback, but honestly? We're finding it hard to choose one over the other, too! Which one's your favorite?
Advertisement