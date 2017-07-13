When it comes to Game of Thrones fan theories, predictions, hopes, and deepest desires, we can all pretty much agree on one thing: there must be a Stark reunion. The signs are there (well, if you read into them enough). And, quite frankly, it would be cruel to not get the remaining fam — Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) — back together again before the series' end next season. But Wright, who plays the littlest Stark, is here to eviscerate the idea — and we do not appreciate it.
The actor shut down the theory at the Los Angeles season 7 premiere on Wednesday night. (Yes, there are humans who are not you who have already seen the premiere; no, it's not fair or just.) "No way. There's no way [the Starks] can just go back to being a family again," he said, Mashable reports. "They're all just such different characters now. I mean, they were different to begin with, but still brothers and sisters. Now, Arya's an assassin. Bran's a tree wizard. And Sansa's this conniving political mistress." (We prefer to use the words "brilliant" and "resourceful" to describe Sansa, by the way.) The 18-year-old continued, "So putting them back together again... I think it would just end up being disappointing. That's why I don't think it should happen — because people would go, 'Oh. Oh no.'"
That's a different tune than the actor was singing back in May, when he toyed with the idea in an interview accompanying the epic Entertainment Weekly photo shoot reuniting the actors playing the remaining Starks reunited IRL. Wright sounded pretty down with the possibility when asked about it. "All the Starks could have a meal that didn't end in one of them getting murdered," he told EW, per E! News. "I think that would be nice." Hell yeah it would! Can someone bring the sweet, optimistic Isaac Hempstead Wright back, please? We may need his positive energy to make this miracle happen.
