The actor shut down the theory at the Los Angeles season 7 premiere on Wednesday night. (Yes, there are humans who are not you who have already seen the premiere; no, it's not fair or just.) "No way. There's no way [the Starks] can just go back to being a family again," he said, Mashable reports . "They're all just such different characters now. I mean, they were different to begin with, but still brothers and sisters. Now, Arya's an assassin. Bran's a tree wizard. And Sansa's this conniving political mistress." (We prefer to use the words "brilliant" and "resourceful" to describe Sansa, by the way.) The 18-year-old continued, "So putting them back together again... I think it would just end up being disappointing. That's why I don't think it should happen — because people would go, 'Oh. Oh no.'"