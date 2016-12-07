Dane Cook's Rant About Nick Cannon's Magenta Turban Is The Best Thing You'll Read All Day

Last night Nick Cannon wore this shit. He put this on his head and he looked in a mirror and he walked away from the mirror without saying to himself, "Hey self mayyyyyybe I shouldn't look like Zoltan and wear a fuhhhhhking pink turban with one of the infinity stones from Avengers on it." He went outside and people didn't stop him and say "Nick Cannon from Americas Best Talents Competition we love you so please remove that from your head please and thank you." He wore a matching tie and bottom lip lipstick too to match this horrific clothing mistake x10000. This pic makes me so frustrated that I want to delete it already and I think I will because this makes me want to quit Instagram. Don't get me wrong Nick is a good guy and he and I go way back but I'm gonna have to call Nick out here and say he Cannon't wear this fuuuuucking thing again. I just opened my fridge and randomly punched into it in utter disbelief. I also just called hammered a nail into my own tire so I could walk into the woods off the side of a rural highway to spit on a birds nest. Ahhhh I've been ranting since my Voice of Doom 12 years ago on my website. Follow meeeeeeeee. Hahahaahhaah

