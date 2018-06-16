Ariana Grande's Former Co-Star Is Just As Excited About The Engagement As We Are

When you’re in love, you know you’re in love. And when you’ve found the human of your dreams, why wait to make it official? Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson have got engaged after a few weeks (or months, depending on your theory) of dating. While the newly-engaged couple is no doubt basking in the congratulations and well-wishes from everyone, one of Grande’s former co-stars from the Sam & Cat days, Jennette McCurdy, wants to add to that pile of love.
“[I’m] so excited for her,” she told E! News at the premiere of Damsel. “She seems like she found a great fit for her.” McCurdy then says that she and Grande still “text and catch up” regularly and plans on making it the wedding, even “if it’s a destination wedding.” And just like that, it is raining on our faces. The only thing more heartwarming than celebrating an engagement is seeing other people celebrate that engagement.
McCurdy and Grande worked together on Nickelodeon’s Sam & Cat, where they played two friends who lived together and ran a babysitting business. Think iCarly meets the Babysitter’s Club meets Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion.
Damsel is also a fitting place for chatter about Grande and Davidson’s wedding. The Western film stars stars Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson; Grande and Davidson apparently spotted “making out” at Pattison’s birthday party, according to Page Six. Though, to be fair, we’d raise some eyebrows if a newly-engaged couple wasn’t making out at every first available opportunity. If there’s ever a time to smash lips with zero discretion, it’s right after the big question.
Grande and Davidson haven’t released any further details about their upcoming nuptials, but we do have a glimpse of their matching tattoos. We also have photo evidence of Grande’s engagement ring. It’s every bit as sparkly as you can imagine — just like her personality. We know these two are going to provide us all with SNL yuks and four-octave jams for years to come.
