This Week In Pariana, Pete & Ariana Go Dark On Social Media

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande just shut it down. And by that I mean, they shut me down. In what I can only determine was an effort to have me do something else with my life rather than document their every move, Davidson and Grande announced they'd be taking breaks from social media.
In actuality, Davidson cleared his Instagram and explained that he just wanted to get away from the negativity that social media breeds. Grande expressed similar reasons for taking a step back, explaining to a fan that she'd probably use Snapchat for the foreseeable future and give Instagram and Twitter a rest.
However, that doesn't mean they haven't been up to much this past week. Davidson is in Syracuse filming the upcoming movie Big Time Adolescence, and Grande is continuing the countdown for her new album, Sweetener. Plus, ex Mac Miller finally breaks his silence.
Check out this week in Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande ahead.