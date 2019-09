Another week has passed, and Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are still going strong. In fact, they somehow managed to take over our week yet again thanks to the coining of Big Dick Energy . Big Dick Energy, or BDE, is something everyone on Twitter has decided Davidson has after Grande's possible reveal of his penis size on Twitter. That particular reveal actually happened last week , if you can believe. So, here we are, definitely older and now 10 inches (or there about) wiser.