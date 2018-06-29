Another week has passed, and Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are still going strong. In fact, they somehow managed to take over our week yet again thanks to the coining of Big Dick Energy. Big Dick Energy, or BDE, is something everyone on Twitter has decided Davidson has after Grande's possible reveal of his penis size on Twitter. That particular reveal actually happened last week, if you can believe. So, here we are, definitely older and now 10 inches (or there about) wiser.
This was also Ariana Grande's birthday week, which meant there was Instagram PDA galore. And while the drama of the couple's suspect relationship timeline is seemingly behind us, we still got a nugget of hot goss courtesy of Davidson's loose-lipped tattoo artist.
As for me? Well, I'm exhausted, thanks for asking, but someone has to keep up with the Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's antics. It's a responsibility I don't take lightly, and with that in mind, ahead is everything the couple got up to this past week.