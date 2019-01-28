Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Want A Really Big Family

How many kids will Chris Pratt and Katharine Schwarzenegger have? Lots, if the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has his way.
According to a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Jurassic World star is ready to add a few more babies to his life plan.
In an interview pegged to The Lego Movie 2, Pratt revealed that his “perfect future” involved the following:
“Lots of kids,” Pratt told ET. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."
His future will also include blogger and author Schwarzenegger, whom Pratt proposed to just this month.
"Sweet Katherine," Pratt wrote on Instagram in a post announcing the pair’s engagement. "So happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"
Pratt may be marrying someone new, but he and his ex Faris are still a happy family. The two live in the same neighborhood for their son Jack, and Faris shared on her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified how thrilled she is to welcome Schwarzenegger into the family.
"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing,'" she said on the podcast. "I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other."
Check out Pratt's full interview below:
